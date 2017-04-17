Tech Marks 10 Years
One by one, the names of those killed in the Virginia Tech massacre were read aloud to members of Trinity Presbyterian Church as they prayed Saturday in silence as a bell rang. Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of the shooting, when 33 people, including the shooter, died in a rampage at the Blacksburg campus.
