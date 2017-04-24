Rollin' Out A New Sound
FROM LEFT: Brian Dickel on bass, Trent Wagler on guitar, and Eric Brubaker on fiddle perform in Court Square in 2008. The Steel Wheels perform on the Shenandoah Mountain Stage during the 2016 Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mount Solon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC