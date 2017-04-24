Rockingham Removes Requirements In UDA

The Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance amendment exempting properties in the county's Urban Development Area from buffer area requirements at its meeting Wednesday. Rockingham County's encompasses a 4,208-acre area southeast of the Harrisonburg city limits that includes Sentara RMH Medical Center, the Stone Port mixed-use development, Massanetta Springs, Preston Lake, Lakeview Golf Club, Robinson Park and Aspen Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.