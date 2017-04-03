Retrial Scheduled In Sex Assault Case

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Rockingham County judge set a new trial date for a Harrisonburg man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl two years ago. Richard Allen Bird, 29, was charged with two felony counts of sodomy and one felony count of aggravated sexual battery.

