Plane Crashes Near New Market

17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Robert Stephens Sholtes, 87, of Harrisonburg, was take to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his single-engine plane crashed near the New Market Airport at about 3:20 p.m., according to Virginia State Police Sgt. F.L. Tyler.

