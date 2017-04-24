Out Of Their Shell
Sen. Mark Obenshain , R-Rockingham, shakes hands with Ed Gillespie, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, at the annual Oysters with Obenshain fundraiser at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Thursday. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, walks off the stage after brief opening remarks at the annual Oysters with Obenshain fundraiser held Thursday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
