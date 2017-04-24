Olive Garden Sets Opening Date
If you have any shopping to do in the Burgess Road area, you might want to get it done in the next four weeks. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen will open its first restaurant in Harrisonburg at 45 Burgess Road on May 22, according to the company's website.
