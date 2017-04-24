Officials OK Drug Court

3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst said a committee of the Virginia Supreme Court signed off on the request on Thursday. Drug courts are used to divert low-level, nonviolent drug offenders from incarceration.

