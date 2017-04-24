New AAA survey finds 1 in 3 drivers can't afford unexpected car repairs
According to a new AAA survey , 64 million Americans would not be able to pay for an unexpected vehicle repair without going into debt. The survey suggested this may be due to drivers underestimating the full cost of owning and operating a vehicle, which is more than $8,500 a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC