New AAA survey finds 1 in 3 drivers can't afford unexpected car repairs

According to a new AAA survey , 64 million Americans would not be able to pay for an unexpected vehicle repair without going into debt. The survey suggested this may be due to drivers underestimating the full cost of owning and operating a vehicle, which is more than $8,500 a year.

