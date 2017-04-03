Landes New Liaison For Home Instead Senior Care
Steve Landes recently joined the staff of Home Instead Senior Care as a community liaison for the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area. Landes, a Republican who has represented the 25th House District in the Virginia House of Delegates for 22 years, most recently was vice president of marketing development for Blue Ridge Bank.
