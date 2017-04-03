Labor Forces At All-Time High

Labor Forces At All-Time High

The number of people working and in the labor force reached an all-time high in the city in February, and unemployment dropped throughout the region, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The federal agency estimated that 23,865 Harrisonburg residents had jobs in February.

