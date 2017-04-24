Judge Dismisses B&E Charges For Three Men

A Rockingham County judge dismissed charges against three of five Houston men accused of breaking into two Harrisonburg pharmacies in January. During a preliminary hearing in Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday, Judge John Hart dismissed the cases against Frederick Bernard Eli, 24; Wade Whitney Hall, 25; and Mustafa Ahmmed Smith, 21. However, Hart found probable cause against Michael Darnell Campbell, 33, and David Anthony Gay, 31. Gay is also wanted in Texas on similar charges.

