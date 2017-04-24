Judge Dismisses B&E Charges For Three Men
A Rockingham County judge dismissed charges against three of five Houston men accused of breaking into two Harrisonburg pharmacies in January. During a preliminary hearing in Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday, Judge John Hart dismissed the cases against Frederick Bernard Eli, 24; Wade Whitney Hall, 25; and Mustafa Ahmmed Smith, 21. However, Hart found probable cause against Michael Darnell Campbell, 33, and David Anthony Gay, 31. Gay is also wanted in Texas on similar charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC