Judge Denies Inca's Delay

In January, Maria Rosalba Alvarado McTague made what federal prosecutors called a "strategic move" to ask for a new attorney on the eve of her jury trial. Reluctantly, Judge Michael Urbanski appointed a new attorney for the woman accused of human trafficking in connection with her former Harrisonburg restaurant.

