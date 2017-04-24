Jail Numbers Still Rising
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Criminal Justice Board received a regular report on the inmate population from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at its meeting Monday. The average number of inmates at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail has hovered at or above capacity for 12 of 15 months between January 2016 and March 2017, peaking at 339 per day in January 2017, according to the report.
