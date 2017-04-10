Hometown Timberville: Community's Legion Post Looks To Future

Gray, who hails from Arizona, landed in the area about 15 years ago after serving in the Army and Navy; Toscano, who comes from New Jersey, moved to Virginia in 1978 after serving in the Navy and to Timberville in 2013. But the two American Legion Post 278 leaders have made the town their home and are making every effort to invest in it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.