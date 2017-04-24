Holtzman Inks 7-Eleven Deal

Holtzman Inks 7-Eleven Deal

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Bill Holtzman is focused on two things right now as he revamps a group of convenience stores he purchased two years ago: fried chicken and restrooms. The 40-year veteran of the convenience store industry said he's learned since acquiring local Valley's Exxon locations when Holtzman Oil purchased Cline Energy that fried chicken draws customers, and he thinks quality restrooms can make a store a stopping point for locals and travelers alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr 10 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr 7 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr 1 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,541 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC