Holtzman Inks 7-Eleven Deal
Bill Holtzman is focused on two things right now as he revamps a group of convenience stores he purchased two years ago: fried chicken and restrooms. The 40-year veteran of the convenience store industry said he's learned since acquiring local Valley's Exxon locations when Holtzman Oil purchased Cline Energy that fried chicken draws customers, and he thinks quality restrooms can make a store a stopping point for locals and travelers alike.
