Harrisonburg Police Arrest 1 in Connection to Pheasant Run Shooting
On April 22, 2017 officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department obtained arrest warrants related to a shooting that occurred on April 19, in the 400 block of Pheasant Run Circle. After officers obtained the arrest warrants, Moses Ragland, 22, of Harrisonburg, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of April 23. Ragland was held without bond at the Rockingham Regional Jail with the charges of attempted malicious wounding , discharging a firearm at an occupied building , shooting from a vehicle , and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC