Harrisonburg Police Arrest 1 in Connection to Pheasant Run Shooting

On April 22, 2017 officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department obtained arrest warrants related to a shooting that occurred on April 19, in the 400 block of Pheasant Run Circle. After officers obtained the arrest warrants, Moses Ragland, 22, of Harrisonburg, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of April 23. Ragland was held without bond at the Rockingham Regional Jail with the charges of attempted malicious wounding , discharging a firearm at an occupied building , shooting from a vehicle , and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony .

