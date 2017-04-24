Harrisonburg Police Arrest 1 in Conne...

Harrisonburg Police Arrest 1 in Connection to Pheasant Run Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

On April 22, 2017 officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department obtained arrest warrants related to a shooting that occurred on April 19, in the 400 block of Pheasant Run Circle. After officers obtained the arrest warrants, Moses Ragland, 22, of Harrisonburg, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of April 23. Ragland was held without bond at the Rockingham Regional Jail with the charges of attempted malicious wounding , discharging a firearm at an occupied building , shooting from a vehicle , and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr 10 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr 7 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr 1 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC