Hands-On Art Project
J.R. Snow , the director of Any Given Child Harrisonburg, and artist Edwin Gil of Charlotte unveil the Faces of Diversity social art project at City Hall on Friday. The mosaic is made up of thumbprints of every kindergarten and first-grade student in Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
