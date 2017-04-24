Growth Softens Bank Earnings

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. turned a $760,000 profit in the first quarter, but the performance failed to match its net income for the same period in 2016. The Lynchburg company, which operates Bank of the James branches in central and western Virginia, including one in Harrisonburg, reported on April 21 that it earned $887,000, or 20 cents per diluted share, in the first three months of last year.

