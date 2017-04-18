Ex-Comedian, Executive Coach To Speak...

Ex-Comedian, Executive Coach To Speak At Keynote

Steve Rizzo, a National Speakers Association Hall of Fame inductee who infuses his motivational speaking with comedy, is the main speaker for the event, scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. July 18 at the James Madison University Forbes Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Jennifer Owen-O'Quill, a Roanoke-area speaker who has presented at national and regional events, will kick off the fifth installment of VBK.

