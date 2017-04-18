Driver In Chase Tried To Run Over Officers
A McGaheysville man wanted on a probation violation attempted to run over several police officers before he was shot and killed Tuesday in West Virginia, according to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office. A Pendleton County deputy shot Casey Desper, 32, after a roughly two-hour chase that started in Harrisonburg and ended in West Virginia.
