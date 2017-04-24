Director To Step Away From Free Clinic
After more than eight years at the helm of the clinic that provides healthcare for some of the area's neediest residents, Keith Gnagey says it's time to step away. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic announced Thursday afternoon that Gnagey plans to retire as its executive director in April 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC