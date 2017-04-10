Dayton Welcomes Farm Business
Town Council awarded a special-use permit Monday to JWK Land LLC for a store on an undeveloped parcel bordering John Wayland Highway, which is Va. 42. Mayor Charles Long and council members Tara Worthy, Jeff Daly, Laura Daily and Shelley Newman voted in favor of the permit.
