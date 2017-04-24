Crusher 5K To Benefit CASA For Children
Frazier Quarry and VA Momentum, in partnership with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, is supporting CASA for Children with the 2017 Crusher Run 5K. According to a press release from the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announcing the event, the Crusher Run 5K will be held at 9 a.m. on May 20. Registration, which closes at noon May 18, can be done online at https://www.vamomentum.com/crusher-run-sign-up.html .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC