Crusher 5K To Benefit CASA For Children

Frazier Quarry and VA Momentum, in partnership with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, is supporting CASA for Children with the 2017 Crusher Run 5K. According to a press release from the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announcing the event, the Crusher Run 5K will be held at 9 a.m. on May 20. Registration, which closes at noon May 18, can be done online at https://www.vamomentum.com/crusher-run-sign-up.html .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.