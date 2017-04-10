County Rejects Hearing Waiver For Preston Lake
The Board of Supervisors denied a request Wednesday from TMC Harrisonburg LLC to waive a public hearing on changes to proffers to the commercial portion of the mixed-use development east of Harrisonburg. Supervisors Pablo Cuevas, Mike Breeden, Rick Chandler, Bill Kyger and Fred Eberly voted to deny the request at the urging of county staff.
Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
