County Rejects Hearing Waiver For Preston Lake

The Board of Supervisors denied a request Wednesday from TMC Harrisonburg LLC to waive a public hearing on changes to proffers to the commercial portion of the mixed-use development east of Harrisonburg. Supervisors Pablo Cuevas, Mike Breeden, Rick Chandler, Bill Kyger and Fred Eberly voted to deny the request at the urging of county staff.

