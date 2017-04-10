County Rejects Hearing Waiver For Pre...

County Rejects Hearing Waiver For Preston Lake

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Board of Supervisors denied a request Wednesday from TMC Harrisonburg LLC to waive a public hearing on changes to proffers to the commercial portion of the mixed-use development east of Harrisonburg. Supervisors Pablo Cuevas, Mike Breeden, Rick Chandler, Bill Kyger and Fred Eberly voted to deny the request at the urging of county staff.

