County Cautious On - Free' Land Deal
Rockingham County stands to gain a 70-acre property for a park, but supervisors want to make sure the "free" land is worth the cost. County Administrator Stephen King told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that a landowner has offered part of her property on Kratzer Road near LSC Communications, formerly RR Donnelley, north of Harrisonburg to the county.
