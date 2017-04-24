County Cautious On - Free' Land Deal

County Cautious On - Free' Land Deal

Rockingham County stands to gain a 70-acre property for a park, but supervisors want to make sure the "free" land is worth the cost. County Administrator Stephen King told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that a landowner has offered part of her property on Kratzer Road near LSC Communications, formerly RR Donnelley, north of Harrisonburg to the county.

