Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech after two venues back out of immigration rally
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart discusses a murder case involving undocumented immigrants at a campaign rally Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va., with his wife, Martha. Corey Stewart led a rally against illegal immigration on the steps of a historic courthouse Saturday after two local restaurants, bowing to threats of boycotts, backed out of hosting the firebrand Republican running for Virginia governor.
#1 Yesterday
the open border cheap labor folks are against anyone who stands for the law,as all criminals do.
#2 Yesterday
DEPORT all ILLEGAL ALIENS!!! Send them home where they don't want to go because their fellow countryman are in charge.
