Construction Worker Suffers Five-Story Fall
Harrisonburg emergency crews carry a construction worker out of the Keezell Building in downtown Harrisonburg on Monday. The worker, who was not identified, fell from scaffolding about 70 feet up while working on renovations to the historic building.
