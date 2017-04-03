CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Hosts Free Community Shred Day...
CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union branches in Alexandria and Harrisonburg, Virginia will be helping people protect themselves from identity theft by helping members shred documents that contain sensitive information. CommonWealth One'ss semi-annual free community shredding events help credit union members and the community get their personal documents shredded and recycled securely, including old tax records, bills, paycheck stubs and more.
