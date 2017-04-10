City To Unveil New Bike Plan

City To Unveil New Bike Plan

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department will gear up and ride into City Hall tonight to roll out a new Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and peddle its top pedaling and bipedal priorities to City Council for approval. The draft plan - 34 pages, plus 82 pages of appendices - updates a similar one approved by council in 2010 and amended less than a year later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Mon Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr 7 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr 1 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar 24 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC