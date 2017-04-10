City To Unveil New Bike Plan

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department will gear up and ride into City Hall tonight to roll out a new Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and peddle its top pedaling and bipedal priorities to City Council for approval. The draft plan - 34 pages, plus 82 pages of appendices - updates a similar one approved by council in 2010 and amended less than a year later.

