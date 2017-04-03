City Opens Bids For EMU Water Line
A Harrisonburg contractor bested a suburban Roanoke firm by nearly $80,000 to become the apparent low bidder in a city project to lay a quarter-mile of pipe under Eastern Mennonite University. A bid opening Friday in City Hall revealed that Momentum Earthworks on Pleasant Valley Road submitted a $206,500 offer to lay the 12-inch pipe 3 feet underground, the lower of the two bids submitted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|7 hr
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC