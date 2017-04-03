City Opens Bids For EMU Water Line

City Opens Bids For EMU Water Line

A Harrisonburg contractor bested a suburban Roanoke firm by nearly $80,000 to become the apparent low bidder in a city project to lay a quarter-mile of pipe under Eastern Mennonite University. A bid opening Friday in City Hall revealed that Momentum Earthworks on Pleasant Valley Road submitted a $206,500 offer to lay the 12-inch pipe 3 feet underground, the lower of the two bids submitted.

