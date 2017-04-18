CHS Teacher Earns Arc Educator Award
A Central High School special education teacher has been named the 2017 Regional Educator of the Year by an advocacy group for people with disabilities. Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley awarded its top prize to Megan Smith during its awards banquet in March.
