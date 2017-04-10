Christian Leaders Oppose Teleguz Execution
Monday, Christian leaders called on Governor Terry McAuliffe to halt a scheduled execution from moving forward. Groups opposed to the capital punishment have come together to fight for the life of Ivan Teleguz.
