Chandler Named GOP Nominee
Chandler was declared the nominee on Wednesday after no one filed paperwork to challenge him for the nomination by the district's 5 p.m. deadline, said Jon Ritenour, chairman for District 3 of the Rockingham County Republican Party. The 62-year-old Port Republic resident is seeking his second four-year term on the board in November's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC