Building Permits

Lantz Construction to demolish for City of Harrisonburg a recycling structure and build a 17,500-square-foot metal building and an adjacent 1,800-square-foot masonry and steel office, 2055 Beery Road, $2,468,475. Scott A. Lee General Contractor Inc. to build for Acorn Mini Storage Inc. a 20-foot-by-160-foot storage unit and a 15-foot-by-110-foot unit, 950 Acorn Drive, Units X and Y, $208,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.