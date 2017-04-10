Beam Bros Nearing Bankruptcy
Beam Brothers Trucking inched closer to bankruptcy last week after the Mount Crawford company's bank pulled its line of credit, according to a motion filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg. The company is now hoping a judge will intervene so it can avoid bankruptcy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Mon
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC