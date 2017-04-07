A lawn sign welcoming all people, in Spanish, English and Arabic
The Welcome Your Neighbors sign is being manufactured by printers across America, as the idea, started by Immanuel Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, VA, spreads across the country. I learned about them when I spotted one on a lawn on the walk to my daughter's school this morning, which prompted me to order one for our house.
