Valley Mall Penney's Not Closing
Two JCPenney stores on the Interstate 81 corridor are slated for closure in the next few months, but the Valley Mall store in Harrisonburg will remain open. The stores at the Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke and the New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg are among the 138 underperforming stores J.C. Penney Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
