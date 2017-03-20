U.S. 33 Delays Due To Water Line Work
Motorists on Rawley Pike - U.S. 33 west of Harrisonburg city limits - this morning should expect delays near Bear Wallow Lane. Crews will be at work on a small leak that has proven to be a larger than expected problem in a 12-inch line that supplies water to city customers, Harrisonburg spokeswoman Mary-Hope Vass said Monday evening.
