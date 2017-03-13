Two Democrats Eye Run Against Wilt
Two Democrats are expected to declare this weekend that they want to run to oust GOP incumbent Tony Wilt of Broadway from his 26th District seat in the House of Delegates come November. The hopefuls are James Madison University adjunct professor Cathy Copeland and media producer Brent Finnegan, both political neophytes and residents of Harrisonburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
