Trial Set In Beam Brothers Trucking Case

Trial Set In Beam Brothers Trucking Case

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Now, federal prosecutors will have to try the case in less than two months because the Mount Crawford-based company, and four of its leaders, invoked their right to a speedy trial - meaning the government has 70 days to bring the case to trial. Defense attorneys say the company, which has several federal contracts to transport mail and employs 600 people, could collapse if the case drags out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar 24 Info 1
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb '17 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC