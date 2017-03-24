Tom Perriello is campaigning for governor - and for Virginia's music scene
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Tom Perriello answers questions from voters during a town hall last month at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. When politicians throw campaign trail concerts, they often follow a set formula: Import a big star, such as Katy Perry or Beyonce Knowles-Carter, both of whom hit the stump for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iso
|12 hr
|Info
|1
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Baffled
|3
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC