Teacher Charged For Relationship With Student

Rockingham County sheriff's deputies arrested a Spotswood High School teacher on Monday, accusing her of a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy and student. Alisha Largent, 25, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor while in a supervisory role, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.

