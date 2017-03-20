Sunnyside Seeking County's Approval For EDA Bonds
Sunnyside Retirement Community is seeking approval from the county to issue $16 million in bonds to finance improvements to the nonprofit's locations in Rockingham, Martinsville and Waynesboro. Jack Broaddus, president and CEO of Sunnyside Communities, said some of the bonds would be for work at its facility in Massanetta Springs.
