Students Study Farm Safety
Children participating in the Progressive Agriculture Farm Safety Day at Hickory Hollow Christian School learn about large animal safety on Saturday. Isaac Shank, 8, of Mount Crawford, climbs into a skid loader under the watchful eye of Valley Equipment Company's David Seal during the Progressive Agriculture Farm Safety Day on Saturday.
