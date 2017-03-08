Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital
A Verona man accused of opening fire on Harrisonburg police was released from the hospital and appeared in Rockingham County General District Court for the first time on Thursday. Dakotah Contreras, 19, is charged with four counts of attempted capital murder and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
