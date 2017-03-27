Second Venue Drops Stewart Rally
After taking almost 100 phone calls in protest, owners of a second restaurant in less than 24 hours have canceled a Saturday rally by outspoken Republican gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart. He said Stewart's campaign told the owners he would "host a luncheon for a few supporters" instead of widely publicized rally billed as "Take Back Virginia! Stop Illegal Immigration Harrisonburg."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb '17
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC