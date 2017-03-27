School Board Hires Architect
The City School Board on Tuesday night hired an architectural firm to estimate the cost of a new high school, board member Deb Fitzgerald confirmed Wednesday. After a 4A1 2-hour closed-door meeting, the board reconvened in open session and voted 5-1 to OK doing the study, with board member Lauren A new school is one of three options the School Board is weighing to relieve overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC