Rockingham County Fair Announces Musical Lineup

Old and new country musicians, a national Americana band with local ties, and an act that pays tribute to one of the best-selling rock bands of all-time highlight the grandstand entertainment lineup at this year's Rockingham County Fair, which runs from Aug. 14-19. The big-ticket show is Brantley Gilbert, who added the fair to the tour for his latest album "The Devil Don't Sleep."

