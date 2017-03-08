Rockingham County Bridge To Be Replaced
Fairfield Echols LLC received a $4.2 million contract this month to replace the bridge over Dry River on Ottobine Road, Don Komara, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation's Harrisonburg office, said at Wednesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Crews will raise Ottobine Road through its intersection with Dry River Road, which is Va.
